Tennis: Alex Eala grateful for Pinoys' support after triumph in Milan

Alex Eala wins the JA Trofeo Bonfiglio doubles and singles girls titles in Milan over the weekend. Mye Mulingtapang, ABS-CBN News

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala racked up another title on Sunday, winning the Grade A Championship in the JA Milan tournament 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio after defeating Nikola Bartunkova from Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

This is Eala's third ITF Juniors crown after winning the JA Plantation and JA Capetown in 2019.

"I'm happy, I'm super proud of how I played today," Eala said.

"Natuwa din ako kasi ang daming nanoood na mga Pilipino. Grabe din 'yung suporta today and throughout the week I guess from my family and friends and everything, my coach also," she added.

Filipinos in Milan showed up to cheer for Eala, who won two titles this weekend. She secured the doubles championship on Saturday with her American partner, Madison Sieg.

"Proud po kaming mga Pilipino dito sa Milan, Italy dahil ito po ay first time ng Pilipino ng under 18 international teen champion", said Marlyn Dona.

Coach David Gomez believes that Eala did extremely well in her matches.

"It was a great performance. We knew that we had to face a great opponent so Alex had to be very aggressive as well since the first shots and the points so she did it very well since the beginning till the end," Gomez said.

Eala is set to return to Spain to continue training at the Rafael Nadal Academy, where she will prepare for upcoming European tournaments.