MMA: Pacatiw to debut, Folayang set for return at ONE: Battleground

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay returns to action at ONE Championship later this month, with bantamweight Jeremy Pacatiw set to make his debut in the promotion at ONE: Battleground.

The 25-year-old Pacatiw takes on Chen Rui of China in the undercard of the event that takes place on July 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Pacatiw brings with him a 10-4 MMA record. Chen, meanwhile, is looking to recover from a knockout loss to Won Il Kwon at ONE: Unbreakable II in January.

In the main event, reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defends his world title against Thai phenom Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

In the co-main event, former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang takes on Leandro Ataides in a pivotal middleweight clash.

Also featured on the card is a battle of top-ranked featherweight kickboxers, as Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (No. 4) faces the debuting Tayfun Ozcan (No. 5). Indian star Ritu Phogat and Singaporean-American prodigy Victoria Lee will also be in action.

There will be no audiences in the closed-door event. ONE assured that it is "working closely with the relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of health and safety."

Meanwhile, Team Lakay veteran Eduard Folayang will make his comeback at ONE: Battleground II, scheduled to air on August 13 still at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Folayang will face Chinese mixed martial arts star Zhang Lipeng, who will be making his ONE debut, in the main event of the card.

The 36-year-old Folayang has lost three straight bouts, the most recent of which was a submission defeat to rival Shinya Aoki at ONE on TNT IV in April.

ONE: Battleground III will air on August 27. It is headlined by a bantamweight Muay Thai battle between No. 1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex and Thai superstar Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym. In the co-main event, former ONE strawweight world champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke faces Chinese phenom Banma Duoji.

