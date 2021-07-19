Glutagence takes down Pacific Water for historic WNBL win

Raiza Palmera-Dy led the way for Glutagence in its big win over Pacific Water. WNBL photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Glutagence recorded the first ever victory in the maiden professional season of the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), a comfortable 72-55 triumph over Pacific Water on Sunday evening.

After settling for a slim 32-27 lead at the half, Glutagence broke the game open in the third frame where they outscored Pacific Water, 23-15.

They eventually led by as much as 23 points, 70-47, with just over three minutes left after a jumper by Raiza Palmera-Dy.

Palmera-Dy, a former UAAP Most Valuable Player from Far Eastern University, led the way for Glutagence with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Camille Claro and Khate Castillo each scored 11 points, while Fille Cainglet, the No. 1 pick in the WNBL Draft, had six points.

Snow Penaranda was virtually unstoppable for Pacific Water, as she tallied 28 points and 16 rebounds. However, no other player reached double-digits for Pacific Water.

Meanwhile, Bulacan opened the National Basketball League (NBL) season with a 116-94 romp over the Sulong Stan SparTANs.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Republicans, who pulled away in the third quarter where they scored 32 points.

Both games were held behind closed doors at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.