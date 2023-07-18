TNT staves off Pioneer to reclaim PBA 3x3 crown

Almond Vosotros and the TNT Tropang GIGA are back on top. PBA Images

MANILA -- TNT Triple Giga is on the top of the 3x3 mountain once again.

Led by the returning Almond Vosotros who put up six markers, TNT was able to reclaim its glory after defeating Pioneer Elastoseal, 17-13, at the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 3 Finals, Tuesday afternoon at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Lervin Flores and Samboy De Leon were also vital after putting up four points in the Finals each, while Gryann Mendoza scored three.

On their way to the top, Triple Giga dethroned Season 3 Legs 1 and 2 champions Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the quarterfinals, 21-19, after a game-winning deuce by Mendoza that broke the hearts of the Gin Kings.

They then booted out San Miguel in the semifinals, 20-19, before setting up a date with Pioneer to win the Php 100,000 cash prize.

TNT went on a six-game win streak to clinch the Leg 3 Championship, sweeping all of their assignments in Pool play and the playoffs.

Pioneer meanwhile, defeated the Meralco Bolts in the quarters, 21-19, before blocking the CAVITEX Braves in the semis, 19-17.

In the Battle for Third place, Cavitex bounced back from their semifinals defeat as they stung the Beermen, 20-19, to achieve the podium finish.