ROS to represent PH in 2023 Jones Cup

Rain or Shine will play in the William Jones Cup 2023. bayanngros

Former UAAP MVP Ange Kouame to play as import

MANILA -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters will represent the Philippines in the 2023 William Jones Cup, set for August 12 to 20 in Taipei.

This marks the Jones Cup's return to action after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PBA has already approved Rain or Shine's participation in the tournament, according to Commissioner Willie Marcial.

"We are honored not just to represent the PBA, but also the country in the Jones Cup," said ROS Board Governor and team manager Atty. Mert Mondragon.

"The high level competition will also help us to better prepare for the upcoming PBA season. We will give it our best shot and hope to bring honor to the country," he added.

Rain or Shine will bring its core composed of Rey Nambatac, Anton Asistio, Gian Mamuyac, Leonard Santillan, Shaun Ildefonso and Andrei Caracut, while also featuring former Ateneo big man and UAAP Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame as their import.

The Philippines has won the Jones Cup six times through various teams, first in 1981 with Northern Cement and then in 1985 as San Miguel Beer. The Philippine Centennial Team was triumphant in 1998 and Gilas Pilipinas also reigned in the 2012 edition of the tournament.

Mighty Sports delivered the country's last two titles in 2016 and 2019.