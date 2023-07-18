PVL: PLDT confirms Jovy Prado suffered ACL injury

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The PLDT High Speed Hitters will not have the services of open hitter Jovy Prado in their remaining games in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

This, after the High Speed Hitters confirmed that the all-around player suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear which will sidelined her for several months.

Prado suffered the injury after a bad landing during their three-set loss to the defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers last week.

She was stretchered out of the court in the second set after a bad fall but still managed to contribute nine points.

“After an MRI scan and a check-up with a doctor, it was confirmed to Jovy Prado and the PLDT High Speed Hitters team and management that she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear following a bad landing during our game versus the Cool Smashers on Tuesday,” the statement said.

This also meant that PLDT is facing the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, as of writing, for the last semifinals berth in the conference without Prado.

The team extended their gratitude to everyone who sent their well-wishes for the athlete as she set to undergo months of recovery from the injury.

“And to our girl, Jovy Prado, the next games of the team are for you,” it stated.

The High Speed Hitters are currently tied in second spot with Crossovers in Pool A, holding a 2-1 win-loss card.