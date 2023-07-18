PVL: PLDT completes semifinal cast, nips Chery Tiggo

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The semifinals cast is now complete.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters booked the last semifinal ticket in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference after a nail-biting five-set win over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

PLDT bucked the absence of Jovy Prado as they slipped past Chery Tiggo, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 25-27, 15-12, to advance in the playoffs at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.

The High Speed Hitters are joining the Creamline Cool Smashers, Cignal HD Spikers, and Chery Tiggo Crossovers in facing the two foreign teams in the round-robin semis beginning Thursday.

The Crossovers, on the other hand, missed the playoff bus with a 2-2 slate. They will face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans for the battle for seventh place.

Full story to follow.

