PVL: F2 looks to take care of business vs. Foton

PVL Media.

MANILA -- F2 Logistics will look to avoid any complications when it faces the Foton Tornadoes in the final day of the elimination round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference, Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Cargo Movers are tied for the Pool B lead with Choco Mucho and Cignal HD, with all three squads at 3-1.

But they are favored to secure one of three remaining semifinals seats as they go up against an already-eliminated Foton squad at 12 noon.

Choco Mucho and Cignal HD then face off in a knockout match at 4:00 p.m., while Chery Tiggo and PLDT clash for the last remaining semis spot at 6:30 p.m.

Already safely through to the next phase are defending Invitational champions Creamline, who completed a sweep of Pool A last Saturday.

Gerflor and Akari usher in the quadruple bill in a duel of winless teams in Pool A at 9:30 a.m.

Coming off a five-set loss to Petro Gazz in their previous match, the Cargo Movers look to bounce back against the Tornadoes (1-3) and formalize their entry in the semis. Foton, for its part, is looking to pull off an upset behind guest player Mary Rhose Dapol, whose 28 points spurred them to their first win over Farm Fresh last Saturday.

The triumphant teams will join Creamline and guest teams Kurashiki Ablaze and Kinh Bắc Bắc Ninh in the semifinals.