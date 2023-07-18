PVL: Cignal tramples Choco Mucho to enter semis

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Cignal HD Spikers came prepared at the Philsports Arena as they crushed the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the battle for the last semifinal berth in Pool B.

Cignal shattered the semis hopes of Choco Mucho via a dominant 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 sweep in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

The HD Spikers capped Pool B with a 4-1 card to finish on top of the standings and join the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Creamline Cool Smashers in the round-robin playoffs.

“Sobrang blessed and happy. Yung team namin talagang sobrang nakakatuwa. Lahat nung pano namin sila inaral, paano kami nag-prepare, lumabas lahat, pero yung training nga, struggling kami,” head coach Shaq delos Santos said.

“Talagang ang hirap na ang daming na-adjust or whatsoever. Personally, ang wish ko na lang ay ma-apply rito sa game.”

Jovelyn Gonzaga registered 13 points while Rachel Anne Daquis contributed 12 markers to lead Cignal back to the semifinals after missing the cut in the All-Filipino Conference.

Ces Molina and Roselyn Doria also collected double digits with 10 points, apiece.

Meanwhile, the Flying Titans could not give Sisi Rondina enough support to slide down to third place with a 3-2 slate. They will be facing the loser between Chery Tiggo Crossovers and PLDT High Speed Hitters for seventh place.

After an overwhelming first-set win, the HD Spiker continued their rampage in the ensuing frame with an 8-0 start, capped by a backrow hit of Ces Molina.

Choco Mucho mounted a comeback midway through the set as Rondina took over, firing on all sides of the court, 9-12. A block by the beach volleyball star put them behind one, 13-14.

Up 20-19, Cignal scored three straight points with Gonzaga hammering a down-the-line kill for a 23-19 separation. Rachel Anne Daquis gave them a commanding 2-0 lead after finishing the set with an off-the-block spike and a block point, 25-21.

HD Spikers were challenged in the third set as Rondina scored a block before unravelling a pipe attack for an 11-9 lead. Maddie Madayag made a three-point game with a swat for their biggest lead in the entire match, 13-10.

But Cignal recovered to steal the upperhand as Doria made a personal 3-0 spurt, including twin aces, for a 15-14 reversal.

Chin Basas would uncorked back-to-back spikes before Rondina was called for a net touch for a 19-15 separation. They never looked back since then.

Rondina led the Choco Mucho once again with 14 points but struggled in her attacks, connecting on only 11 of her 40 attempts.