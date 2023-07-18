PVL: Akari books first win, survives Gerflor

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Akari Chargers escaped the still winless Gerflor Defenders in a five-set thriller to capture their first win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday.

Akari withstood the gritty challenge of Gerflor to eke out a hard-fought 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-27, 15-12 win to finish their Pool A campaign at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Chargers snapped their three-game losing streak for a 1-3 win-loss card, which sent them to a battle for ninth place in the classification round. Meanwhile, Gerflor was relegated to battle for 11th place after a 0-4 card in Pool A.

Faith Nisperos led all the scorers with 18 points while Dindin Santiago-Manabat had 17 markers to lift Akari in the almost three-hour match.

“It was hard for us kasi we came from 3 losses. The team naman, what we did was really committed na whatever happens we have to win. I’m really glad naman na kami nagtulungan to get that win. Of course, there’s more polishing to do. But I’m really happy we finally won a game,” Nisperos said.

Akari had the chance to close the game in the fourth with a 22-17 separation but the Defenders dropped a fiery 6-0 run, capped by a block from Dai Navarro, to overturn the game, 23-22.

The Chargers still reached the matchpoint first with a crosscourt spike by Janine Marciano, 24-23, but Justine Dorog forced a set extension through an attack.

Tied at 25, Alyssa Bertolano gave Gerflor the set point with a kill before Ivy Perez rejected an Akari spike to forge a deciding set.

It was a neck and neck battle in the final frame with both teams exchanging points alternately. Akari bolted from a 10-10 deadlock as Ezra Madrigal went for a dump ball before a mistake of their opponent for a 12-10 lead.

Dorog would threaten the Akari for another comeback as she uncorked a through-the-block spike but Bertolano was called for a double contact violation before the former’s hit sailed out to end the match.

Bertolano finished the game with 14 points and 19 receptions while Ranya Musa with 13 points for the Defenders.