The Gilas Pilipinas Youth in practice. Smart Sports/Handout

Gilas Pilipinas Youth got their second win in the 2023 U16 SEABA Championships after they routed Thailand, 85-49, at the GOR Kertajaya Surabaya in Indonesia.

Kieffer Alas top-scored for Gilas again, putting up an all-around game of 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Kurt Velasquez also chipped in 12 points with four boards, while Joaquin Ludovice scored 10.

The young Filipino hoopers, who only trailed once at 3-2 as the Thais made a triple to open their scoring, started to separate themselves early in the game as they built an eight-point lead at the end of the first.

But even after trailing by double digits early in the second frame, Thailand got within striking distance once more, getting to as close as three, 22-25, after Michael Ananda Barwisch’s free throw.

And while this is in contrast to their opening game against Malaysia, the Philippines gained separation yet again from Thailand late in the second frame, leading by 15 at the half, 39-24.

This allowed the Filipinos to widen the lead more in the second half, even building a 36-point lead with the help of their defense which translated into 35 turnovers from Thailand.

Gilas also finished with 22 steals and 32 fastbreak points, showing how locked in the squad was on the defensive end.

Barwisch was the lone bright spot for Thailand, scoring 17 markers with four boards.

Gilas Youth’s last SEABA game is against Indonesia on Wednesday, July 19.

Only the top two teams after the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIBA U16 Asia Championships in Doha, Qatar on September