The Philippine women's national football team (PWNFT) in their match against Vietnam during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on May 9, 2023. Photo courtesy PFF/PWNFT Media

For the Philippine women's national football team, they are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup not just physically and tactically.

The Filipinas are also preparing mentally, particularly for the atmosphere of a World Cup game. They expect to play in front of thousands of fans, with their match on July 25 against co-host New Zealand tipped to attract a large crowd at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

"We've played in competitions where there is a huge audience," noted Filipinas midfielder Quinley Quezada. "[But] obviously, it's not gonna be the same now, since we're in the World Cup."

"But I feel like a bunch of us have mentally prepared this entire camp, you know, not just tactically on the field," she added. "[Coach] Alen [Stajcic] has been preparing us mentally and putting us through, you know, like, mock interviews, situations like that."

The Filipinas' first game is against Switzerland on July 21 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, which has a capacity of nearly 31,000. The Wellington Regional Stadium can accommodate 34,500 fans, and Eden Park, which will be the venue of their game against Norway on July 30, has a 50,000-seating capacity.

Playing in front of a big crowd is not foreign to the team, having done so in competitions like the Southeast Asian Games and even the AFF Women's Championship at home, where a crowd of over 8,000 watched them beat Thailand in the final last July 2022.

While the World Cup experience will surely be different, Quezada believes they have done a good job of bracing themselves for what will happen once they step foot onto the pitch.

"I feel like Alen has done a really great job of preparing us on the field [and] also off the field," she said.

According to FIFA, over a million tickets have been sold for the upcoming World Cup that starts on July 20 and will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. It is on track to be the most-attended standalone women's sporting event in history.

Co-hosts Australia's opening match against Ireland on July 20 has sold out at the Stadium Australia in Sydney, according to organizers.



RELATED VIDEO