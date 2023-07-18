Sarina Bolden (8) of the Philippines during their match against Vietnam for the ASEAN Football Federation Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila on July 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Ahead of the Philippines' first-ever stint in the Women's World Cup, FIFA has highlighted five members of the team who can make an impact for the squad.

The Philippine women's national football team is in Group A with Switzerland, Norway and co-host New Zealand, with their campaign set to start on Friday, July 21, against the 20th ranked Swiss.

FIFA named Isabella Flanigan, Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Tahnai Annis, and Olivia McDaniel as their "five players to watch" from the Philippines.

Flanigan is one of the team's youngest players at 18 years old, but FIFA noted that she is already "blessed with excellent trickery and close control … [She] gives coach Alan Stajcic a live-wire off the bench, or a secret weapon to utilize from the start."

Bolden, who is jointly the team's leading scorer with 22 goals, is "superbly talented on it with a keen eye for goal and impressive physical strength."

"Predicted to lead the line during their Group A campaign, the nation's hopes are firmly with their standard-bearer," FIFA said of the Western Sydney forward.

Long is the Philippines' most-capped player, and FIFA noted that she "has earned a reputation as a commanding center-back who is strong in the tackle and reads the game well." The center-back is also expected to provide leadership, experience, and quality during their campaign.

Annis, the team's co-captain together with Long, was hailed for her nerves of steel as the Filipinas' usual penalty-taker. FIFA noted that she is "adept at both scoring and creating goals, and will aim to keep her side ticking over from the engine room."

McDaniel, for her part, became an instant hero when she saved two penalties and scored one during the Filipinas' shootout against Chinese-Taipei in the quarterfinals of the AFF Women's Asian Cup. She completed the tournament with two clean sheets and an 80% save rate.

Meanwhile, an in-depth study by Australian outlet ABC News named Quinley Quezada as the player to watch from the Philippines, highlighting her experience of playing club football in Europe.

"Quezada brings much-needed experience to one of the Women's World Cup's debutant teams," ABC News wrote, while pointing out Quezada's versatility as either a center forward or attacking midfielder.

"Additionally, she is also a strong interceptor of the ball, showing a poaching-style attacker who presses off the ball and capitalizes on opposition errors."

The Filipinas open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21 at 1 p.m., followed by New Zealand on July 25 at 1:30 p.m, and Norway on July 30 at 3 p.m.