Letran guard Brent Paraiso in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran guard Brent Paraiso was the unanimous choice for the PBA D-League Player of the Week award after serving as the veteran leader that the Knights needed in their campaign.

Paraiso has provided the championship poise for an undermanned Wangs Basketball @26-Letran squad in the early goings of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Against Marinerong Pilipino last Friday, Letran lost grip of a 17-point lead but Paraiso was there to save the day for the Knights. The 6-foot-2 guard scored six of their final eight points to tow the defending NCAA champions to a 70-64 victory.

He finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists to help the Knights stay unbeaten in three games.

"Brent is a champion player and at the same time, a veteran for us. Hindi naman nakakagulat na nagre-rely talaga kami sa kanya," said assistant coach Rensy Bajar of Paraiso, with the team still missing the likes of Fran Yu and Rhenz Abando.

Paraiso also put up 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in an 89-84 triumph against AMA Online Education last Tuesday.

He is the second Knight to take the weekly honor handed out by the PBA Press Corps, handed out in celebration of the developmental league's 10th season.

Paraiso bested Adalem Construction-St. Clare's John Rojas, EcoOil-La Salle's Penny Estacio, and Marinerong Pilipino's Juan Gomez de Liano, who registered the ninth triple-double in PBA D-League history, for the weekly plum.

