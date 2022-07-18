Football: Triumphant Filipinas to return to action in August

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- After a few weeks of well-deserved rest, it will be back to work for the Philippine women's national football team as they continue their march towards next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas toppled the odds and survived a brutal schedule to emerge as champions of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship on Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. To cap their campaign, they overpowered regional football superpower Thailand, 3-0.

It is the first major international trophy for the Philippine women's team, and the highlight of a year that has already seen them qualify for the World Cup and win bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

But head coach Alen Stajcic continues to urge the team forward as he knows that there are bigger challenges ahead for his squad.

"We need to keep improving," he stressed after Sunday night's triumph, which was witnessed by over 8,000 fans at the Rizal Memorial. "We're always hungry and greedy for more success and this team's got a lot of growth to do."

The players will get a brief break, with some set to visit their families in the provinces, including Fil-Norwegian midfielder Sara Eggesvik who will fly to Davao on Tuesday. Others, including star striker Sarina Bolden, will be leaving for the United States.

But they will reunite in late August for the fourth FIFA window of the year, which runs from August 29 to September 6.

"As I've said many times, we'll be playing in every FIFA window. So, we're just looking to lock up the next one, which is towards the end of August to September. We'll hopefully get that sorted in the next seven to 10 days," Stajcic said during a media availability on Monday at the Crimson Hotel.

"After that, in October, we have some games lined up in North America," he added.

There will be another FIFA international window from October 3-11 and again on November 7-15. National teams can play two friendlies during the windows.

Ahead of the AFF Women's Championship, the Filipinas held a camp in Europe where they played a friendly against Ireland and two matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Stajcic said that for the upcoming FIFA windows, they need to further expand their horizons and play against teams from different continents -- a crucial step in their preparation for the World Cup.

"The more experience we get in playing against North American, South American, European teams, the better off we're going to be when we get there," he said. "At the moment we're just gonna try and absorb as many different continents and playing styles and cultures and really grow the experience within this group."

"In terms of international experience and playing all the different styles around the world, we're a very inexperienced group. So that's something that we really have to fast-track and ensure that we will do that in the next few months," he added.