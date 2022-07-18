Football: Stajcic in awe of Filipinas' 'superhuman effort'

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team displayed "superhuman effort" in the 2022 AFF Women's Football Championship, said coach Alen Stajcic after their historic triumph in the tournament.

The Filipinas played seven games in 14 days in the competition and seemed to grow stronger as the games progressed. Their final two matches were masterclasses: a 4-0 demolition of defending champion Vietnam, then a 3-0 rout of Thailand in the gold medal match.

It was a tremendous achievement for the Filipinas, who lifted their first-ever international championship.

"We're the best in Southeast Asia tonight. You can't do any better than that," said Stajcic after their victory over Thailand -- only the second time they have beaten their regional rivals.

"To beat two of the superpowers of Southeast Asia in the last 24 years and to do it convincingly is a superhuman effort from this group," he added. "I know you're all proud of them and I am as well."

The Filipinas sustained just one loss in the tournament -- a slim 1-0 defeat against Thailand in the group stage where they gave up a goal in the 75th minute.

But they avenged that defeat in convincing fashion in the final, while also grabbing a first-ever win against Vietnam in the semis. For Stajcic, to get a measure of revenge against those two teams -- and to do so in front of the home crowd -- "feels pretty good."

"It's amazing because I have a lot of respect for both teams and I've watched a lot of those two teams growing over the last six or seven years, and have reached a really high level," said the coach.

"Thailand, they've been to two World Cups already. They brought some younger players in this tournament as well so they're developing their next group. So a lot of respect to them, obviously, but, you know, this group is on the up and we're an evolving and emerging team," he added.

"I think that we've shown that we can definitely be a threat in Southeast Asia."

The Filipinas have grown from strength to strength under Stajcic's guidance since the Australian took over in October 2021. They secured a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 last February, then won a bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May.

In winning a first championship, Stajcic said the key was the hard work that the players put in during training.

"There's no magic," said the coach. "It's lots of hard work and training. Lot's of discipline and dedication from everyone, really it's a whole team effort."

"The staff were amazing, the players were amazing, the support from Jefferson [Cheng] is obviously amazing, the PFF. You can't do it without every piece of the jigsaw puzzle, so we're really grateful for the support," he added.

Stajcic made it clear that there will be no stopping for the Filipinas after this feat, as he is now eyeing the next steps they have to take in order to be competitive for next year's World Cup.

"We need to keep improving. You know, we're always hungry and greedy for more success and this team's got a lot of growth to do," he said.

"We're a young team. We're an emerging team," said Stajcic. "We need to travel and play the world. We need to play North American teams, South American teams. We went to Europe, now we need to experience playing against some other coaches and styles and again that accelerates the growth of the team."