National esports team Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang roster to the IESF World Championships in Bali, Indonesia.

MANILA -- Sibol will be fielding in Blacklist International's world championship-winning pool and two players from amateur squad MHRLK Esports to the International Esports Federation World Championships (IESF) which will be held in Bali, Indonesia.

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Salic Alauya "Hadji" Imam, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Edward Jay "Edward" Dapadap, Kiel Calvin "Oheb" Soriano, Joshua Kyle "Jade" Villarde, and Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo will represent the national esports team in the competition to be held in December.

Villaluna, Imam, Del Rosario, Dapadap, and Soriano are part of the Blacklist International roster that won the M3 world championships in Singapore last December 19.

Villaluna, Imam, and Del Rosario composed the SEA Games gold medal-winning in Hanoi, alongside Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales, Dominic "Dominic" Soto and Aaron "Eyon" Usi.

Joining Sibol are Villarde and Tadeo from MHRLK Esports, a team that had stunned a mix of pro and amateur teams in the IESF Sibol qualifiers held in early July. They are also the first known ML:BB players from an amateur squad to represent Sibol in an international tournament.

This will also be Dapadap and Soriano's first time to represent Sibol in a medal event after age restrictions barred them from competing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The players were chosen through qualifiers that spanned a couple of weekends concluded by a draft combine held from July 15 to 17.

Both Blacklist and MHRLK's players earned slots to the combine after emerging as finalists in the first week of the qualifier event.

The national team's management earlier said they were planning to get 6 to 7 people for its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang pool, as Sibol reverted into a draft combine process for its qualifiers.

In the qualifiers to the SEA Games, Blacklist International secured the ticket to represent the country in the Hanoi tilt as a whole team.

The return to the draft combine method drew mixed reactions from netizens, citing Blacklist International's need to prepare to defend their world title in January, and secure another local title in MPL Season 10.

The team's general manager Leo "Jab" Escutin earlier told ABS-CBN News that the method was the "more efficient" way to pick players for the tournament, as they anticipate more restrictions.