WATCH: Holiday steal, Giannis dunk seal Game 5 for the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Milwaukee Bucks completed a 16-point turnaround in Game 5, holding on for a 123-119 triumph over the hosts Phoenix Suns to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee trailed 37-21 after the first quarter but got their offense going in the second frame, where they scored 43 points. They would go on to lead by double-digits in the second half, before the Suns made a late charge to close the gap.

It was a one-point game with 56 seconds to go, 120-119, after Chris Paul floated in a layup but the Bucks would make the big plays the rest of the way.

Jrue Holiday, playing the game of his life, stole the ball from Devin Booker then threw a lob for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who converted the dunk for a 122-119 lead with 13.5 seconds to go.

Antetokounmpo was also fouled by Chris Paul on the play. The two-time MVP missed the free throw, but the Bucks retained the possession with Khris Middleton gaining control of the ball. He made one of two free throws off a foul by Booker to peg the final score, and Booker misfired on a jumper on the other end in Phoenix's last possession.

The Bucks are now just one win away from their first NBA title since 1971 in Game 6, set for Tuesday night in Milwaukee (Wednesday in Manila).