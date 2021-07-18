VisMin Cup: Reyes lifts Roxas over Zamboanga City at the buzzer

Action between Petra Cement-Roxas and JPS Zamboanga City in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA - Lester Reyes was the hero for Petra Cement-Roxas on Sunday, as he beat the buzzer to stun JPS Zamboanga City, 71-69, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

With just 5.7 seconds left coming off a timeout, point guard JK Casiño received the ball and penetrated to the basket and at the last minute, dished it off to Reyes for the lay-in to beat the buzzer.

"Set play talaga namin 'yun. Kailangan talaga naming i-go hard kasi penalty naman sila, kahit isang point lang makuha namin panalo pa rin," said Roxas head coach Eddie Laure.

That shot by Reyes gave the Vanguards their first win in three tries, going 1-2.

Trailing by nine halfway through the fourth period, Roxas went on an 11-2 blitz, topped by Leo Najorda's triple, to knot the game at 69-all with 19.7 ticks left.

With a chance to take the lead, JPS' Gabby Espinas airballed his jump shot as the shot clock expired to give Roxas the ball with 5.7 seconds left, setting up Reyes' heroics.

James Castro spearheaded the Vanguards with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal.

Chito Jaime also added a double-double for Roxas with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Reyes the hero finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

Jerwin Gaco turned back the clock with 22 points and nine rebounds as JPS slid to 2-2.

Rudy Lingganay and Med Salim also contributed 13 points apiece while Espinas got 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Both sides will be back in action tomorrow. JPS will battle MisOr at 2 p.m. while Roxas will collide with winless Iligan at 4 p.m.

The Scores:

Roxas 71 - Castro 17, Jaime 14, Reyes 8, Bondoc 8, Camacho 8, Casino 8, Najorda 6, Rifaril 2, Sta. Ana 0, Intic 0, Elmejrab 0, Templo 0, Deles 0.

Zamboanga City 69 - Gaco 22, Salim 13, Lingganay 13, Espinas 12, Neypes 2, Yu 2, Belencion 2, Matias 2, Jeruta 1, Ferrer 0.

Quarterscores: 24-14, 40-39, 54-57, 71-69.