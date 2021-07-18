PVL: Perlas games postponed after team delegation's member tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) -- All games of the Perlas Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference are postponed, after a member of the team's delegation returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The PVL announced the development on Sunday, adding that the positive individual has now been moved to an isolation facility.

The other members of the team delegation are now quarantined in their individual rooms as well. They will all undergo RT-PCR testing on the fifth day since their last RT-PCR test, which occurred on July 15.

"Pending the results (of the tests), the scheduled games of Perlas have been postponed," said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision Management Group, Inc.

The Perlas Spikers were scheduled to play on Saturday against Cignal HD, in what was the opening day of the professional league at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

However, Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc asked the league to postpone the game as a precautionary measure, as they had yet to receive the result of the team's RT-PCR tests at the time.

They were set to play on Tuesday against Choco Mucho.

Before the start of the PVL season, seven Perlas players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19 during their training camp in Baguio City.

The league's decision is in accordance with the protocols approved by the Games and Amusements Board and the PVL.

The PVL stressed that the Perlas case is "an isolated one" and that they are leaving no stones unturned in ensuring the safe conduct of play in the league.