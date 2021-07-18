PBA: Rain or Shine now 2-0 after beating Blackwater

The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters moved to 2-0 in the conference. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters improved to 2-0 in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup after withstanding a last ditch rally by the Blackwater Bossing for a 71-62 win, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

In a low-scoring affair, the Elasto Painters recovered from a slow start that saw Blackwater take an early 5-0 lead. A three-pointer by Javee Mocon with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter gave Rain or Shine a 10-8 lead that they would not relinquish.

The Elasto Painters would lead by as much as 20 points, 68-48, early in the fourth quarter off a bucket by rookie Santi Santillan.

But Blackwater clawed its way back and trailed by just nine points, 71-62, with still over two minutes left off back-to-back layups by Paul Desiderio and Ed Daquioag.

Daquioag's bucket turned out to be the last make of the game, however, as Rain or Shine clamped down defensively the rest of the way.

Rey Nambatac led the way for Rain or Shine with 21 points, as they built on their slim victory over NLEX last Friday. Nambatac added 12 rebounds.

Mocon finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Norbert Torres had 13 points.

Kelly Nabong led Blackwater with 18 points while Daquoag added 10 markers. The Bossing dropped to 0-2 in the All-Filipino Conference after a 103-77 defeat to Alaska on opening day.

