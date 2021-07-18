LIVE BLOG: Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks (2021 NBA Finals, Game 5)

Will home-court support help Phoenix break its skid in Game 5? Or will the Bucks find a way to become the first team in the series to win on the road? AFP/file

Monty Williams' words continue to ring in the ears of the Phoenix Suns.

After the Suns absorbed 2 straight losses to the Milwaukee Bucks to level the NBA Finals 2-2, perhaps it's no surprise that Devin Booker quoted his coach ahead of Sunday's (Manila time) Game 5 in Phoenix.

"Everything you want is on the other side of hard," Booker said Friday.

The Suns return to Phoenix, where they have won 8 of their 10 home games in the playoffs.

Booker erupted for 42 points in the 109-103 setback in Game 4. Chris Paul was limited to just 10.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high 40 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

Will home-court support help Phoenix break its skid? Or will the Bucks find a way to become the first team in the series to win on the road?— With a report by Field Level Media/Reuters