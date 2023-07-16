PVL: 5 teams dispute last 3 seats in Invitational semis

F2 Logistics has the inside track to one of the last three spots in the semifinals. PVL Images.

MANILA -- The elimination round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference is headed for a thrilling finish on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Only Creamline is assured of a place in the semifinals, with five teams contesting the last three slots on Tuesday. Also set to join the semis are guest teams from Japan and Vietnam.

The Cool Smashers completed a sweep of Pool A on Saturday thanks to a four-set victory over the Akari Chargers.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (3-1) are favored to secure one of the last three semis spots, as they will be up against a Foton squad that is already out of the running for a place in the playoffs. The Tornadoes (1-3) will instead play in the classification round.

The Cargo Movers and the Tornadoes face off at 12 noon.

The next two matches are knockout affairs, with Choco Mucho (3-1) and Cignal HD (3-1) battling in a Pool B game at 4:00 p.m., followed by Chery Tiggo (2-1) and PLDT (2-1) in the last Pool A game at 6:30 p.m.

The HD Spikers have momentum after back-to-back straight set victories over Foton and Farm Fresh, while the Flying Titans will look to build on their grueling five-set conquest over Petro Gazz.

Chery Tiggo, for its part, will be in full force against a PLDT side that will be missing Jovie Prado due to a knee injury.

Ties will be broken via the set ratio system.

Also-ran squads Gerflor and Akari open the day's quadruple-header at 9:00 a.m.