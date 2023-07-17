PhilCycling to bid for Asian Championships, BMX World Cup

MANILA -- The PhilCycling has offered an early bid to host the 2025 Asian BMX Championships, as a prelude to its bigger target of hosting the UCI BMX World Cup later in the same year.

PhilCycling chief and Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino made the offer to Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) secretary-general Onkar Singh and UCI management committee member Datuk Amarjit Singh of Malaysia on the final day of the 2023 Asian BMX Championships for Freestyle and Racing at the Tagaytay City BMX Park on Sunday.

"With the success of this year’s Asian BMX championships, Tagaytay City is declaring its bid not only for the continental championships but also for the UCI World Cup in 2025," said Tolentino.

More than 200 athletes and officials from nine Asian countries competed in the 3-day championships, which served as the last qualifier for the cycling discipline for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Tolentino acknowledged that in order to host the BMX World Cup, the current BMX track has to be modified.

"Innovations on the current BMX track would be implemented, especially on raising the start ramp from its present 5-meter height to the world championships and World Cup standard of 8 meters," he said.

Plans to build a V-shaped starting ramp of both 5-m and 8-m in height will be implemented soon," he added.

"But hosting the Asian championships and the World Cup would have to be in the first five months of the year when the rains—and the Tagaytay fog—are scant," Tolentino also noted.

A UCI World Cup of BMX attracts no less than male and female riders from no less than 40 countries.