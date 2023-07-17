Athletes of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation who will compete in the Ninja World Cup. Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The top athletes of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation will be going up against the world’s best as they take stage at the Ninja World Cup USA in Orlando, Florida on July 28-30.

The team will also compete at the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association (UNAA) World Series Championship, also in Florida in late July.

Mark Julius Rodelas, Kevin Pascua, Jay-R De Castro, Ahgie Radan, Precious Cabuya, Kaizen Dela Serna, Milky Mae Tejares, and Mecca Cortizano will represent the country after topping the qualifiers that were held on July 16-17.

Rodelas, who won gold at the individual obstacle races of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, said that the experience that the team has would be their key as they aim for a podium finish on the world stage.

“All of us are equipped with the skills, and ang main goal namin is the podium. Malaki yung chance namin. We’re not saying na kami yung mananalo, kasi USA is one of the best countries to beat, sila yung pinaka-ahead, so let’s see kung ano yung kaya naming gawin,” he said during the team’s send-off event held at Arcovia City in Pasig.

His fellow SEAG gold medalist in Cabuya pointed out that even with the height of their opponents, the Filipinos have one advantage that can help them stand out in Florida.

“Physically, Pinoys are small. But in agility, I think we have an advantage,” she said.

In addition, the federation will also be sending its young athletes to the younger brackets of the tournament in Florida.

After the Ninja World Cup and UNAA Worlds, the busy year continues for POSF as they are also set to compete in various tournaments in Malaysia, Belgium, and Texas later this year.

