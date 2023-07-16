PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will be gunning for its third straight title as the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Leg 3 First Conference opens on Monday at the Ayala Malls.

Ginebra, who won Legs 1 and 2 in a pair of nail-biting games in each contest, will be looking to make history as the first team to win three straight legs and get their third consecutive Php 100,000 cash prize.

In the first leg, they beat SMB, 19-17, in overtime, and a week later, they defeated Meralco in yet another OT period after a Ralph Cu game-winning deuce.

But it will not be without a hurdle, as aside from their Pool A competitors in Pioneer and Purefoods, they will also be facing the absence of one of their top guns in Kim Aurin.

Joining Cu, Ralph Salcedo, and Donald Gumaru is John Espanola, who will be suiting up in Aurin’s place as the quartet tries to get one of the two Pool A spots that will advance to the quarterfinal knockout stage

Leg 2 runners-up Meralco Bolts meanwhile, will be joined in Pool B by San Miguel, Wilcon Depot, and NorthPort as the four squads look to secure at least a top-three finish to advance to the quarters.

In Pool C, TNT Triple Giga, CAVITEX Braves, Blackwater, and Terrafirma will be banging heads with each other to avoid being the lone team to be eliminated from the group.



TNT will be gunning to start their conference successfully as they face Blackwater at 10:30 AM to open the first of the two-day tournament.