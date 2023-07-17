Kai Sotto in action for the Orlando Magic. NBA Summer League 2023

MANILA — After his eventful 2023 NBA Summer League stint with the Orlando Magic, Kai Sotto is gearing himself up for more.

The 21-year-old center of the Hiroshima Dragonflies played a total of two games with the Magic, putting up a sum of six points, six rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in the limited amount of action that he earned with Orlando.

Still, the 7-foot-3 Gilas center relished the opportunity he got with the Magic as he looked back on one of the most vital moments in his young career.

“No matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you progress, you are still way ahead of everyone who isn't trying,” Sotto penned on his Instagram account, quoting author Tony Robbins.

The former Adelaide 36ers big man also expressed how grateful he is for the opportunity to step foot in an NBA hardwood, albeit in the Summer League.

“Always thankful for the opportunities and blessings no matter how things turn out,” he said.

“I’ll be back.”

It is still unclear what Sotto’s next steps would be. He bared that his top priority, for now, is getting treatment and rehabilitation for his back issues that he experienced in his last game in Las Vegas, but prioritizing his health would be the best thing at present as he waits for his next career decision.

While waiting for a possible NBA call-up, whether it is a training camp invite with any team or a chance to crack the Magic’s roster through a two-way contract, Sotto still has Gilas Pilipinas and his mother team in the Japan B.League waiting for him as he continues to develop himself furthermore as a professional hooper.