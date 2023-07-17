How to watch Filipinas' World Cup matches in PH

Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Filipino football fans will be able to watch the Philippine women's national team's World Cup matches on free television.

This, after Cignal TV Inc. secured the broadcast rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 that starts on Thursday in New Zealand and Australia.

The Filipinas' Group A games will be made available on free-to-air via One Sports (free-to-air Ch. 41 and Cignal Ch .6) and also available for free via Cignal’s newest OTT platform, Pilipinas Live.

The Filipinas, who are making their first-ever appearance in the World Cup, open their campaign against Switzerland on July 21 at 1 p.m., followed by New Zealand on July 25 at 1:30 p.m, and Norway on July 30 at 3 p.m.

"This is an exciting development for football fans in the Philippines with the Filipinas’ matches in the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be shown live on free television and other platforms of Cignal TV," PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said.

"We recognized the demand Filipinos have for this quadrennial event and we at Cignal TV always want to be able to bring the best experience to all our viewers," said MediaQuest Holdings Inc. and Cignal TV president and CEO Jane Jimenez Basas.

The announcement came just days before the start of the global showcase. Sale of the broadcast rights of the FIFA Women's World Cup have emerged as an issue ahead of the tournament, with a standoff in some European countries -- Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain -- resolved just last month.

In Japan, a deal to avoid a blackout was only reached last week.

The threat of a TV blackout was averted late in the day after FIFA president Gianni Infantino had openly criticized the amount of money being offered by broadcasters.

"FIFA is stepping up not just with words but with actions. Unfortunately, this is not the case of everyone across the industry. Broadcasters and sponsors have to do more in this respect," Infantino said in March, adding that world football's governing body was receiving offers amounting to just one percent of what was being paid for the men's tournament. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse