Ginebra, TNT off to strong starts in PBA 3x3 Leg 3

PBA Images.

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra sustained their winning ways in Day 1 of the third leg of the PBA 3×3 First Conference Season 3 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Still poised to win their third straight leg are the Gin Kings after they defeated Purefoods, 15-12, just before suffering an 18-11 loss against now top-seed Pioneer, who also defeated Purefoods, 15-14.

TNT Triple Giga also stood out after defeating Blackwater, 21-18, Cavitex, 21-15, and Terrafirma, 21-16, to top Pool C.

Cavitex and Blackwater, who both post a 1-1 record, will complete the teams from Pool C who will advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday at the same venue. Terrafirma was already eliminated after posting a 0-3 standing during pool play.

San Miguel and Meralco finished Day 1 with a 2-1 record to advance to the quarters, while Wilcon Depot and Northport will lock horns to determine the last team who will advance from Pool B.