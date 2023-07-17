Gilas Women treated to a show in WNBA All-Star viewing party

Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game.v Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines. Scenes from the viewing party of the WNBA All-Star Game. Photo courtesy of NBA Philippines.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women were among the guests in the first-ever WNBA All-Star Game viewing party, held at the Estancia Mall in Pasig City last Sunday morning.

The national team players were treated to a high-scoring affair that saw Team Stewart defeat Team Wilson, 143-127, with Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd winning the All-Star MVP after putting up 31 points, nine coming from three-pointers and one from four-pointer.

Aside from the viewing party, the festivities also included the Her Time to Play Open Runs at the NBA Community Court in Mandaluyong City from July 15-16.

TITAN hosted the runs during the weekend which was attended by more than 140 girls who played in games with access to referees and an official scoreboard. Three-point shoot-outs and skills challenge competitions were also held alongside the games.

"Hosting our first-ever WNBA All-Star viewing party in the Philippines and the Her Time to Play Open Runs at the NBA Community Court reflects our commitment to raising the WNBA’s profile while positioning our players as role models to inspire the next generation of female athletes," said NBA Philippines Director of Content and Global Media Distribution Donna Reyes.

“Together with our partners, we look forward to building on the incredible momentum behind women’s basketball and exploring new ways to bring the WNBA experience closer to our passionate Filipino fans,” she added.

WNBA games and programming are available through WNBA League Pass, the WNBA’s premium live game subscription service. Select games are also available through NBA TV Philippines, a localized version of NBA TV – the league’s dedicated 24/7 channel.