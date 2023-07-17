The Gilas Pilipinas Youth in practice. Smart Sports/Handout.

The Gilas Pilipinas Youth is off to a successful start in the 2023 U16 SEABA Championships, as they walloped Malaysia, 94-52, on Monday at the GOR Kertajaya Arena in Indonesia.

After a 23-10 first quarter, the Gilas Boys poured it on even further in the second frame and put on a 23-2 scoring outburst to bury their Malaysian counterparts.

The Malaysian boys went neck-in-neck with the Filipinos in the third, tying the quarter score at 25 apiece, but the Nationals regained momentum in the fourth to formalize their win.

Leading the young Filipino hoopers were the 27 points of Kieffer Alas, who also put up seven rebounds and four assists. CJ Amos and Irus Chua combined for 32 points, with each scoring 16, while Elijah Williams followed with seven.

Jia Yu Ivan Chia and Jian Wei Tan were two of the few bright spots for Malaysia, scoring 12 and 11, respectively.

Gilas Youth’s next assignment is on Tuesday, July 18 vs. Thailand, before wrapping up their SEABA stint vs. Indonesia on Wednesday, July 19.

Only the top two teams after the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIBA U16 Asia Championships in Doha, Qatar on September