Football: Filipinas relish competitive environment in camp

Philippines midfielder Quinley Quezada in training. PWNFT-PFF.

A competitive environment in their training camp has allowed the Philippine women's national football team to flourish as they head to their first-ever stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas' final 23-player roster was unveiled last week, but veteran midfielder Quinley Quezada said they continue to give their best efforts in every session to try and claim a spot in Alen Stajcic's starting XI.

"It was really [a] competitive environment, and all of us gave 100% every single training session and, you know, we had around 30 girls at that camp so we knew that cuts were gonna be made soon," Quezada said.

"All of us were competing for spots [while] obviously, still cheering each other on, you know, being happy for each other's individual progress," she added. "But at the same time we were pushing each other, just making sure to collectively, as a team, we were getting stronger as well as individually."

Quezada assured that the level of competitiveness within the team did not take a dip once the roster was announced. Indeed, she feels that the intensity has only increased especially as their World Cup debut draws closer.

The Filipinas open their Group A campaign against Switzerland on Friday, July 21.

"All of us are still giving 100%, and 110%. We're still competing for starting positions, so I think that competitiveness within the group is still strong and evident in our team right now," said Quezada.

The attacking midfielder adds that each player continues to embrace her role in the team, regardless of their place in the call sheet.

"Each training session you have to give it your all, you don't know if you're gonna be a starter one day or not," she pointed out. "But as I [have] said before, each position, whatever you are on the field, if you're a starter, if you're not a starter, it's equally as important."

"If you're a starter you go in [and] do your job, but if you're a sub, you're a gamechanger. Even if you don't see the field, you're a game changer as well ‘cause you're cheering us on, you know, helping us on the sidelines," she added.

"You know, it's a very competitive environment but I just think that just makes everyone in the squad better."

Quezada, 26, enters the World Cup with 22 goals in 45 caps for the Philippines.

The Filipinas are in Group A of the FIFA Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

After playing Switzerland on July 21, the Filipinas will face host New Zealand on July 25 in Wellington, before traveling back to Auckland for the duel with Norway on July 30 to wrap up the group stage.

