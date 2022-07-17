Alyssa Valdez scored 13 points in a win against PLDT on Saturday. PVL Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Held to just eight points in their tournament opener, Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez rebounded in their straight-sets victory against PLDT on Saturday night.

The veteran open spiker fired 13 points -- all on kills -- as the Cool Smashers claimed a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 triumph against the High Speed Power Hitters. Valdez also had 11 digs to help Creamline improve to 2-0 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

"After the first game, I'm just very thankful na I'm with this team," said Valdez.

The usually prolific open spiker managed just eight points in Creamline's four-set triumph over PetroGazz to open their campaign last week. She was honest in her assessment of her game afterward, calling it a "very bad performance."

But it did not take her long to regain her usual form, as she conspired with Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos to power the Cool Smashers to a quick win against PLDT. Carlos, the MVP of the PVL Open Conference, had 17 points and Galanza added 12 markers as Creamline registered 53 kills in the match.

"[They were] very encouraging," Valdez said of her teammates and coaches. "After the game, the next day we trained talaga and we just focused on improving, not really focusing on what happened during the match."

"Ako, sobrang thankful ako na binibigyan pa rin ako ng tiwala ng coaches ko, ng teammates ko, tsaka ayun. Kailangan kong bigyan ng tiwala ang sarili ko," she added. "Thankful lang, thankful, kasi andoon pa rin ang support ng buong team."

The Cool Smashers improved to 2-0 after their sweep of PLDT but Valdez believes that they can play at a higher level as the tournament goes on. She points to their unforced errors as a particular area they need to work on, after giving away 22 points to the High Speed Power Hitters.

"We're very happy but at the end of the day, ang dami naming mga unforced errors na pwede naman naming i-minimize talaga during the match," said Valdez, who was the Finals MVP when Creamline ruled the Open Conference in May.

"Hopefully, 'yun talaga 'yung kahit papaano, mas ma-improve pa namin habang tumatagal 'yung season, 'yung tournament. But we're just very thankful. A win is a win, we're gonna get it and focus on the next game," she added.

Creamline returns to action on Thursday in a highly-anticipated showdown against fellow unbeaten squad Cignal HD (3-0).