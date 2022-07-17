V33Wise is back: Blacklist reveals MPL Season 10 roster

Courtesy: Blacklist Internatioma

MANILA - Blacklist International will keep its M3 world championship winning lineup as the Codebreakers prepare to punch another world championship appearance in MPL Season 10.

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna will call the shots again for Blacklist and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario returns as the jungler for next season, slated to start on August.

The dynamic duo, who helped steer the Codebreakers to back to back titles and a world championship trophy rested in Season 9, as they focused on the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Following their world championship win, they failed to secure a playoff spot in Season 9.

More details to follow