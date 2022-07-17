PBA: Ginebra ends 2-game skid with win vs NorthPort

Barangay Ginebra survived NorthPort's fourth quarter assault to secure a 100-93 verdict in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Scottie Thompson paced the Gin Kings with 23 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists to help offset the Batang Pier massive fight back in the fourth period.

It was a welcome victory for coach Tim Cone, who has returned from his NBA Summer League stint with the Miami heat.

The Kings hiked their record to 7-3 which is good enough for 6th spot in the playoff round.

The loss, meanwhile, dealt a heavy blow on NorthPort's chances of making to the next round as they fell to 3-7.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.