Olympic champion Jacobs withdraws from 100m semis: Italy federation

EUGENE, United States - Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) confirmed on Saturday.

Italian team doctor Andrea Billi said in a statement released just hours before Jacobs was due to race that the sprinter would not compete after being diagnosed with tightness in his right thigh.

Evaluation of the contraction had found a "clinical picture that can put muscle integrity at risk and lead to injury", Billi said.

Jacobs' withdrawal marks another disappointment in a season disrupted by injury.

A painful choice, I am forced to stop. I am a fighter and this is why I decided to be in Eugene. Now, in order not to compromise the rest of the season by risking a more serious injury, I have to postpone the challenge. I promise, I will do my best to make you dream! — Marcell Jacobs (@crazylongjumper) July 16, 2022

The 27-year-old pulled off one of the shocks of the Tokyo Olympics last year after storming to victory in the 100m in a time of 9.80secs.

However he did not race again in 2021 after that high point, and this season he has competed only sporadically after complaining of various health issues.

On Friday, he qualified for the semi-finals after clocking 10.04sec in his opening heat, but looked to be moving gingerly as he raced.

He later admitted he had struggled.

"I am not at my 100%," the Italian said.

"Running 10.04 at half capacity of what I can run, I can say my physical shape is fine. I just need to get my legs ready," he said.

es-rcw/lp

© Agence France-Presse