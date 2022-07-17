Myanmar finished as bronze medalists in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. Photo courtesy of the PFF.

MANILA, Philippines -- Myanmar secured the bronze medal in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship in thrilling fashion, outlasting erstwhile champions Vietnam 4-3 on Friday afternoon at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

In a match played amid rainy conditions, the protagonists produced three goals in the final ten minutes but it was Myanmar that grabbed the winner just three minutes from time.

Pham Hai Yen put Vietnam ahead in the 81st minute, when Myanmar 'keeper May Zin Nwe's pass meant for Khin Than Wai was intercepted by Huynh Nhu.

Nhu had already scored in the 23rd and 39th minutes, but her attempt was blocked by Nwe. Fortunately for Vietnam, Yen was there for the rebound that gave them a 3-2 lead.

Their advantage lasted all off two minutes. On the other end, Vietnam 'keeper Khong Thi Hang couldn't hold on to the ball, allowing Lin Mynt Mo to poke the ball through for a 3-3 tie.

The match appeared headed for penalty kicks but San Thaw Thaw came through at the death, scoring in a goalmouth scramble at the 87th minute after a cross by Myat Noe Khin was dropped by the Vietnamese 'keeper.

It completed a hat-trick for Thaw, who scored in the ninth minute to give Myanmar an early lead before equalizing in the 58th.

Myanmar duplicated its third place finish from the 2019 edition of the AFF tournament, while Vietnam — the defending champions — will go home without any silverware.

It is the second straight loss for the reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalists, who were beaten 4-0 by the Philippines in the semifinal.

After cruising through the group stages where they beat Myanmar, 4-0, Vietnam gave up eight goals in their final two matches of the tournament to finish out of the podium.