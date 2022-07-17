From the PBA Facebook page

Meralco managed to pull off an 89-86 victory over San Miguel Beer and secure a quarterfinals berth in the PBA Philippine Cup on Sunday at Araneta Coliseum.

The Bolts connected several crucial shots from the perimeter in the final minutes of the game to fend off the Beermen.

Chris Newsome had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while helping Meralco improve to 6-4 to formally join the top 8 teams moving to the playoffs.



Despite the loss, San Miguel remains as the top seed with a 9-2 mark.

The Scores:

MERALCO 89 – Maliksi 18, Newsome 16, Black 15, Hodge 9, Almazan 8, Banchero 7, Jose 6, Quinto 4, Hugnatan 4, Pascual 2, Baclao 0

SAN MIGUEL 86 – Fajardo 21, Perez 14, Lassiter 12, Manuel 12, Enciso 11, Tautuaa 9, Pessumal 5, Zamar 2, Canete 0, Faundo 0

QUARTERS: 19-26, 40-37, 70-67, 89-86

