Football: Filipinas eye revenge against Thailand in AFF finals

The Philippines battle Thailand in the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship in Manila on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team has a chance to win their first-ever international trophy when they face Thailand in the finals of the 2022 AFF Women's Championship on Sunday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

The Filipinas punched their ticket to the gold medal game after a comprehensive 4-0 demolition of defending champion Vietnam on Friday night.

It marked the first time that they have beaten Vietnam, who are also reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalists. The Filipinas are making their first ever appearance in a final of a major tournament.

"Tonight, shown matured and evolved, and beaten, for me -- I'm not saying it lightly -- a really top-class team," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said after their victory. "It shows that we've come a long way."

This is already the third semifinal reached by the Filipinas since Stajcic took charge in October 2021. They also made it to the final four of the AFC Asian Cup 2022 in February, in the process sealing a spot in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

In May, they came back from a goal down to defeat Myanmar in the third-place game of the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.

This time around, Stajcic is hoping that they can take another step forward and finish on top of the podium.

"I'm greedy and I'm hungry for more. I know that this is just a stepping stone again," the coach said. "It's another stepping stone in this team growing and becoming better and better."

"We've shown tonight that we've reached a new milestone, and now we're looking forward to the final and really see if we can take a little bit of revenge out on Thailand after they beat us the other night," he also said.

Thailand are the only team to have beaten the Filipinas in the AFF Championship, coming away with a 1-0 win in their Group A match last Tuesday.

Thailand advanced to the final after beating Myanmar, 2-0, in the other semifinal.

The Filipinas memorably grabbed a breakthrough win against Thailand in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in January, but since then Thailand have won back-to-back games against the Philippines. Before they met in the group stage of the AFF tilt, Thailand won their semifinal match in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, 3-0.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Rizal Memorial. At 4:00 p.m., it will be Myanmar vs. Vietnam for the bronze medal.