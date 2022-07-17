FIBA Asia Cup: Gilas loses to New Zealand

Kiefer Ravena scored 17 points, and Gilas Pilipinas had a better showing against New Zealand but it wasn't enough in a 92-75 loss at the FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday.

The Philippines – which finished Group D at third place with a 1-2 record – will next take on Japan in a qualification game for a spot in the quarterfinals in Jakarta.

The last time the Filipinos faced New Zealand, they lost 106-60 in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Young big men Carl Tamayo and Karl Quiambao added 14 points each, and returning national-team player Ray Parks Jr. chipped in 10 points for Gilas, which struggled from long distance at Istora Senayan.

Head coach Chot Reyes and his squad shot just 6 of 25 from 3-point territory (24%), while the Kiwis made 11 of 30 (36.7%).

Flynn Cameron, a 22-year-old point guard, finished with 18 points to lead New Zealand, which was fielding a younger roster than the one it went with in the 60-point blowout win against Gilas last month.

