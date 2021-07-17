VisMin Cup: Pagadian picks up 3rd straight win

Pagadian on a roll at home. Photo from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Home team Pagadian rolled to its third-straight win at the expense of Kapatagan, 95-67, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, at the City Gymnasium in Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur on Saturday.

Rich Guinitaran spearheaded Pagadian's balanced attack with 16 points on a 7-of-12 clip to go with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

CJ Pamaran delivered 15 points, while Keanu Caballero just missed a double-double with 12 points and 8 assists.

The victory catapulted Pagadian atop the standings at 3-0.

The Buffalo Braves opened the second half with 5 straight points on a lay-in by Paul Siarot and a triple by Ryan Costelo to cut within eight, 38-46.

But the Explorers answered back with a 16-6 blast, topped by Von Lloyd Dechos' 3-pointer to build an 18-point margin, 62-44, midway through the third period.

A layup off an isolation by Noel Cortez gave Pagadian its biggest lead at 28 and set the final score.

Marlon Monte had 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists against 4 turnovers for the 1-2 Braves.

