VisMin Cup: JPS' 'tres amigos' keys win vs ALZA Alayon

JPS Zamboanga City eked out a difficult 82-79 win over ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Pagadian City Gymnasium on Saturday.

Aaron Jeruta, Rudy Lingganay and Fran Yu were the only Zamboanga City players to score in the all-important fourth quarter.

Jeruta led JPS with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Lingganay provided 16 points, five rebounds, and five steals. Yu had 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, and four steals.

"Nothing was working for us in the first three quarters, that is why I gambled on playing my three point guards in Jeruta, Yu, and Lingganay. Fortunately for us, it worked," said JPS Zamboanga head coach Tony Pardo.

"This game was a good test for us."

After trailing by as much as nine in the fourth period, Zamboanga del Sur clawed back to just within two following Eloy Poligrates' breakaway layup at the 1:06 mark, 74-76.

In the ensuing play, Jeruta beat the shot clock with his third triple of the game but ALZA's Dennis Daa retaliated with his own trey with 33.6 seconds left.

"'Yung shot-clock beating three ko, naka-tres na kasi ako ng dalawa so maganda yung rhythm ko so thanks to God na-shoot ko yun," said Jeruta.

Lingganay then drilled a three as Daa once again answered, this time with a lay-in with 13.4 ticks left, 79-82.

But Zamboanga City was able to hold on to walk away with the victory.

