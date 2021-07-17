Tennis: Alex Eala sails to doubles final, singles semis in Milan juniors tourney

MANILA—No. 1 seed Alex Eala of the Philippines is back in a junior doubles final, this time with Madison Sieg of the United States at the JA Milan tournament 61° Trofeo Bonfiglio in Italy.

The top-seeded Filipino-American tandem ousted No. 5 seeds Kira Pavlova and Diana Shnaider of Russia, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinal to set up a final clash with unseeded Lucija Ciric Bagaric of Croatia and Sofia Costoulas of Belgium.

Eala’s previous junior doubles final was also on clay at the French Open, where the 16-year-old juniors No. 3 bagged the 2021 Roland Garros girls’ doubles crown with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

If she becomes successful in Saturday’s final, Eala will be adding to her four junior doubles titles count, which includes the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles championship with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.

Eala and Sieg’s run to the JA Milan final kicked off with an easy win over Stefania Bojica of Romania and Matilde Jorge of Portugal, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round.

They overcame Anastasiia Gureva and Ekaterina Maklakova of Russia in the second round, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7, then eliminated another Russian tandem in the quarterfinals, beating Ksenia Zaytseva and Yaroslava Bartashevich, 6-4, 6-3.

Through to the singles semis

The doubles final is actually a rematch between No. 1 seed Eala and No. 6 seed Costoulas, who figured in the quarterfinals also held on Friday.

Eala powered through their quarterfinal duel, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, to reach the semifinals, where she will be challenged by 14-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

The semifinal between Eala and Andreeva will also be held on Saturday at Campo Tribuna of Tennis Club Milano Alberto Bonacossa. A few hours after, Eala will be on Court 9 together with Sieg for the girls’ doubles final.

Eala’s singles campaign at the Grade A juniors tournament began with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic in the first round.

She breezed past Kayla Cross of Canada, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round and conquered No. 13 seed Ksenia Zaytseva of Russia, 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, has three junior singles titles, with two on clay and one on hard court.

In January, the current WTA World No. 630 clinched her first professional title at the first leg of the W15 Manacor tilt in Mallorca, Spain.

