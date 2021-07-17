Valdez, Gumabao shine as Creamline drubs Sta. Lucia in PVL opening day

Photo by PVL Media Bureau

Phenom Alyssa Valdez and beauty queen-athlete Michele Gumabao spoiled the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) debut of Sta. Lucia as they led the Creamline Cool Smashers in beating the Lady Realtors, 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte on Saturday.

Valdez racked up points in the first two sets while Gumabao showcased her almost unstoppable offense in the third and fourth frames to give the Cool Smashers an opening day win in the maiden professional season of PVL.

After losing the third set in a close encounter, Creamline got their acts together in the succeeding canto, creating an 11-7 separation after Gumabao’s back-to-back hits.

Jema Galanza, who also played solidly as a wing spiker, extended their lead to 20-11 after an ace before Valdez went for a down-the-line spike.

The Lady Realtors tried to make a mini-run, cutting the deficit to six, 16-22, via a service ace of MJ Phillips.

But Jia Morado capitalized on the hot hand of Gumabao as the latter delivered two straight powerful hits for a 24-17 lead.

