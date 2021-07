TNT Tropang Giga beat TerraFirma Dyip 86-79 in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Jayson Castro and 3 other TNT teammates scored in double digits while gifting returning coach Chot Reyes with his first victory.

Castro finished with 17 points, while Poy Erram had 15.

Troy Rosasio and Roger Pogoy had 14 and 10, respectively.

(More details to follow.)