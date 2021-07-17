PBA: Abueva solid in Magnolia debut vs former team Phoenix

Calvin Abueva fired 26 points to power the Magnolia Hotshots past his former team, Phoenix Super LPG, 80-73, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday at Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Abueva, who was traded by Phoenix to Magnolia in exchange for Chris Banchero in the offseason, made an immediate impact for the Hotshots, going 8 of 14 from the field, besides tallying 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Hotshots also got 21 points from Paul Lee.

Matthew Wright led the Super LPG with 20 points, while new acquisition Vic Manuel added 16.

(More details to follow.)