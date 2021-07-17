Chery Tiggo opens PVL pro season with dominant win over PLDT

Handout photo

Chery Tiggo Crossovers flexed their muscles at the start of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, pummeling the PLDT Power Hitters in straight sets, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6, at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra town, Ilocos Norte Saturday.

Leading the offense of the Crossovers were the towering Santiago sisters, with Jaja bringing her dominance in the middle of the net and Dindin showcasing her vast volleyball experience, firing on all cylinders all throughout the match.

“Nag-usap-usap lang kami na mag-relax at focus sa game. Hindi kami pwede na maging over excited kasi once na maging over excited kami, di namin magagawa ‘yung na-train namin,” said Dindin, who was named as the best player of the game.

After clinching the first two sets, Chery Tiggo did not look back in the third set, capitalizing on the unstable receptions of the Power Hitters, establishing a 16-5 separation heading to the second technical timeout.

Arianne Layug delivered back-to-back kills before Santiago scored in the middle to further extend their lead, 19-5.

Santiago-Manabat unleashed a powerful backrow hit followed by a drop shot from setter Jasmine Nabor to put the Crossovers on the verge of a sweep, 23-5.

Joy Dacoron, former Adamson Lady Falcon, finished the match with a couple of hits to end the match.

After a long delay due to the pandemic, the PVL finally got a greenlight from government to start its maiden season as a professional league but in a bubble in Ilocos Norte.

