Abueva on Magnolia's win vs Phoenix: Iba 'pag kaharap mo 'yung dati mong team

Calvin Abueva scored 26 points against former team Phoenix. Phto from the PBA website

Calvin Abueva made a splash in his first game as a Magnolia Hotshot, tallying a double-double effort to lift his team to an 80-73 victory on Saturday.

He did this against his former team, Phoenix Super LPG, which traded him away in a shock deal involving Chris Banchero.

"Iba 'pag kaharap mo 'yung dati mong team. 'Yung pakikisama mo sa dati mong team andun pa rin," admitted the "Beast."

But Abueva stressed he has nothing personal against the Super LPG despite scoring 26 points to go with his 10 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

"Different team na ngayon, so trabaho kung trabaho. Pinush ko lang 'yung team namin, lalo na ang sarili ko," he said.

The Hotshots were able to exact revenge against the Super LPG, which eliminated them in the quarterfinal round in the PBA Clark Bubble.

Abueva added, they are glad to return to action after being away from the court for several months due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Traveling from Manila to their practice venue in Batangas is no easy deal, he said.

'Yung sakripisyo namin, Manila to Batangas, talagang sacrifice. Ito natuloy ang PBA kaya naman excited ang lahat," said Abueva.

RELATED VIDEO