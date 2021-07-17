Basketball: Coaching return? Ryan Gregorio happy to work behind the scenes

Ryan Gregorio (right) along with SBP executive director Sonny Barrios and SBP president Al Panlilio. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- It's been seven years since Ryan Gregorio last served as a head coach of a basketball team, and he admits that it is something that he hopes to do again "someday."

But right now, Gregorio is satisfied with the role that he has with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, where he serves as a "special assistant" to President Al S. Panlilio.

"Do I miss coaching?" Gregorio said during an episode of "Post-Game," the sports podcast of ABS-CBN News. "The answer is, I just love the game so much."

"Even if I don't coach, as long as I am involved, I'm very happy doing it. If there's one thing that I really love, there's lesser stress because I'm no longer actively coaching, especially in the PBA," he added.

Gregorio coached in the PBA from 1997 to 2014, winning three titles with the Purefoods franchise. He was a three-time Coach of the Year and a four-time All-Star Game coach. In 2014, he stepped down from his post as head coach of the Meralco Bolts to focus on his corporate responsibilities with the company.

In recent years, Gregorio has been focused on his role with the SBP. Officially, his title is "special assistant to the president," but he explains that it's a wide-ranging job that comes with many responsibilities.

The most crucial, however, is "safeguarding our six pillars."

"Our six pillars consist of our Gilas Youth, headed by Coach Sandy Arespacochaga. Our Gilas women, with Coach Patrick Aquino at the helm, our Gilas 3x3 teams with Coach Ronnie Magsanoc, and of course our Gilas Men with Coach Tab Baldwin. Aside from that, we've also instituted two other pillars, which are of extreme importance, and that's our referees' academy and coaches' academy, both handled by Coach Jong Uichico," he explained.

"From a basketball standpoint, I'm very deeply involved. It's really a big program that we're trying to find a happy endgame. Meaning, everything is connected with one another, and I just hope that we will be consistent. We'll be able to sustain it, and that's basically what I do for SBP," he added.

There have been rumors before that Gregorio had "volunteered" to take over as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas, particularly after the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

He said at the time that he was happy with his current role, and it's a sentiment that remains true to this day.

"I'm happy with what I am doing right now," he said. "I don't have to be seen just for people to know that I am doing something."

"Do I still want to coach? Probably someday. Is it now? The answer is no because I'm still happy doing what I'm doing -- supporting Coach Tab (Baldwin), making sure that all our six pillars are moving swiftly," he stressed.

On the "Post-Game" podcast, Gregorio also discussed the programs of the SBP aside from the Gilas Pilipinas Men's team, the next steps for the squad after their recent FIBA competitions, and his role with the MVP Sports Foundation.

