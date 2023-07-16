Filipinas midfielder Quinley Quezada in training. PFF/PWNFT

An unofficial friendly against world No. 3 Sweden will be crucial for the Philippine women's national football team's preparations with just a few days to go before their FIFA Women's World Cup debut.

The Filipinas will play Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday, just four days before they play their first World Cup match against Switzerland at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

"It will be a great learning experience," Filipinas midfielder Quinley Quezada said of the unofficial match, which will be played in three periods of 30 minutes, per the Swedish federation.

"Obviously, Sweden's really good, and [they] are ranked really high," Quezada added. "They're a great squad, and so I think right now, we're using that time to just see how we do against good opposition like that."

Sweden is ranked higher than any of the teams in the Philippines' group. Aside from world No. 20 Switzerland, the Filipinas will also play No. 12 Norway, and No. 26 New Zealand in Group A.

Semifinalists in the Euro 2022, Sweden feature a number of players who see action in top leagues in Europe, including Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig, Bayern Munich's Magdalena Eriksson, Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Zećira Mušović, and Fridolina Rolfö, who was part of the Barcelona club that recently won the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy.

Quezada acknowledges that their defense will be tested against such a top-quality squad. But what she really hopes to see is how they can execute their offense against Sweden.

"I think right now, our defense is really, really strong," she noted. "I think moving forward, we need to work on how we possess the ball. Like, once we win it, how can we get forward, how can we get more scoring opportunities."

"I just think we need to work more on our possession, and that's what we're looking to do in these upcoming tune up matches."

The team's joint all-time leading scorer with 22 goals, Quezada is also looking to see how she can perform against Sweden, taking note of their physicality and speed of play.

"I want to see how I can match up with that," said Quezada, who plays club football for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

"Team-wise, we're just trying to see the situations that we get into, see how we can grow from it, how we can learn. And we'll take what we can learn from that game and bring [them] to our World Cup matches," she added.

Sweden is in Group B of the World Cup with South Africa, Italy, and Argentina.



